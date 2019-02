'Aquaman' stars Jason Momoa as the titular superhero. — Poster image courtesy of Aquaman via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 — Warner Bros has announced December 16, 2022, as the release date for its Aquaman sequel.

Aquaman 2 will be written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote Aquaman along with Will Beall.

James Wan and Peter Safran are producing.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) as the titular superhero, who is the son of a human lighthouse keeper and an Atlantean queen, and heir to the undersea throne.

The cast also includes Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The film has grossed US$1.1 billion (RM4.47 billion) worldwide, becoming the highest grossing DC film of all time for Warner Bros after an opening weekend of US$68.7 million in takings in North America.

Warner Bros also recently announced that it was developing The Trench, an Aquaman horror spinoff. — AFP-Relaxnews