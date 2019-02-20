‘Green Book’ enjoys biggest Oscar nominations bounce at box office

Mahershala Ali poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in ‘Green Book’ at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — Oscar-nominated dramedy Green Book has turned Hollywood awards race publicity into more box-office gold than each of the seven other films in the best-picture contest.

The road-trip movie about race relations in the segregated US South of the 1960s had collected more than US$127.1 million (RM518 million) at global box offices as of Monday, according to estimates released yesterday by website Box Office Mojo.

Nearly two-thirds of that sum — US$82 million — came after Oscar nominations were announced on Jan 22.

That topped the US$55.8 million boost for 21st Century Fox Inc’s rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The story of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has grabbed a much larger total of US$854.3 million, three-fourths of it outside the United States and Canada.

Movie studios execute carefully crafted release strategies and marketing campaigns leading up to the Oscars, hoping the prestige of the nominations will draw audiences to theatres.

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, for example, debuted Green Book in about 1,000 domestic theatres in November. That number had been slashed nearly in half just ahead of the announcement of this year’s Oscar contenders.

After the movie landed five Oscar nominations, Universal expanded the number of locations playing Green Book to more than 2,600 by early February.

Backers of Green Book also plowed US$1.4 million into national television ads after the nominations through Monday, according to data measurement firm iSpot. That came in second among best-picture nominees to the US$2.2 million to advertise Vice, a political satire from Annapurna Pictures.

The highest-grossing movie among the eight best-picture nominees is Black Panther from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios. Black Panther was 2018’s second-highest grossing movie worldwide with US$1.3 billion in global ticket sales. It left theatres long before Oscars season.

It is unclear how much the 10 nominations for Netflix Inc’s Roma, a foreign-language film about a Mexican housekeeper, boosted its audience. Netflix has declined to release ticket sales data for Roma, which has been playing in a more limited range of theatres since November and is currently in 74 US locations.

Major US theatre chains refuse to show Netflix movies because the company refuses to wait the traditional three months before making its films available outside of theatres. Roma was released on Netflix’s streaming service in December.

The best-picture winner will be announced at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. — Reuters