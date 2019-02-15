Chris Cornell documentary in the works

Chris Cornell at the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles April 18, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 — Brad Pitt and Peter Berg are producing a documentary about Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell.

Cornell’s widow, Vicky is attached to the project as a producer, as is Brad Pitt, a close friend of the musician.

Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon) will direct the documentary. Little else has been revealed about the film.

Musician and grunge icon Cornell was the lead singer of Soundgarden from 1984 to 1997. He then joined rock supergroup Audioslave with three former members of Rage Against the Machine, before Soundgarden reunited in 2011. He passed away in 2017.

He was nominated for 16 Grammy awards, and won three, including one earlier this month in the Best Rock Performance category for the song When Bad Does Good, from his posthumous compilation album Chris Cornell. — AFP-Relaxnews