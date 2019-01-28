Kate Beckinsale hospitalised due to ruptured ovarian cyst

Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Kate Beckinsale was rushed to the hospital this weekend after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.

The actress took to Instagram yesterday to update fans on her medical emergency by posting two snaps of herself in her hospital room. “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly,” she shared in the caption.

The British actress received support and well wishes from fans, friends and fellow celebs following the post. Beckinsale, known for her roles in Van Helsing and Serendipity, was just seen last week at the LA Art Show.