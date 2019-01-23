Stripped of Dewi Remaja title, Haneesya Hani is moving on with her life (VIDEO)

Haneesya Hani has deleted her Dewi Remaja pictures on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/Haneesya Hani

PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — It’s been a tough week for ex-Dewi Remaja winner Haneesya Hani but the 19-year-old is doing her best to put the past behind and learn from her mistakes.

Since last Thursday’s public apology, where the beauty pageant contestant was stripped of her title following a viral video that showed she and other contestants partying in a nightclub, here’s what the Penang-native has been up to a week after the dramatic events took place.

She’s gone on TV and radio shows

You have to admire Haneesya for putting on a brave face and speaking openly about an incident that many would prefer to bury and disappear from the limelight.

But instead, she’s been on Malay language radio station HotFM sharing tips on how to move on and be brave enough to say you’re sorry.

Malay-language entertainment programme MeleTOP also invited Haneesya to be on their show, where she could not hold back tears while speaking about the controversy.

Organisers decided to withdraw her title and win, including a cash prize of RM10,000 and a trophy following an investigation.

She paid a visit to an orphanage

The model and actress went to an orphanage on Monday and spent time with the children by singing songs with them.

She wrote on social media that she wanted to do her bit for society and helping those in need.

“It’s not easy going out meeting people after what happened. I forgot how much I love doing this and I admit I’ve strayed or lost focus from my aim.

“These kids are amazing! Even though they have so many problems they are still laughing and smiling, and it touches my heart that I can face my problems too,” she wrote on Instagram.

She deleted her Dewi Remaja posts

After her title and crown were revoked by organisers of the magazine beauty contest, Haneesya went on to delete all Instagram posts of her win and has replaced the uploads with beauty shots accompanied by inspiring messages.

She was crowned the winner on January 14 and lost her title in 72 hours.