Marcel Azzola, accordionist who played with Brel, dies at 91

PARIS, Jan 22 — French accordionist Marcel Azzola, who played with greats including Jacques Brel and Edith Piaf, has died at the age of 91, his partner said.

Azzola, who was born to Italian immigrants in Paris and displayed his musical ability at a young age, was credited with using his rare technical mastery of one of France’s most emblematic instruments to adapt it to the world of jazz.

Besides playing with Brel, he was known for his contribution to the soundtracks of dozens of films, including Jacques Tati’s Mon Oncle.

His partner, Lina Bossati, who also accompanied him on piano, said Azzola had died on Monday morning at his home west of Paris.

“His heart gave out,” she told AFP.

“He was a great musician and no less great a man,” I am devastated,” jazz guitarist Christian Escoudie, who often played with Azzola, wrote on Facebook. — AFP