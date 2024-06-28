KUALA LUMPUR June 28 — Police today detained a disabled woman to assist in the investigation regarding an incident of endangering a child in a moving vehicle.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 46-year-old woman, who is visually impaired in one eye, was arrested at the Kajang district police headquarters when she came with her husband to give a statement at 4.50pm.

“At 11.15pm today, police received a report over a 28-second video that went viral showing an incident believed to have occurred at Jalan Suadamai in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Kajang, Selangor, which was posted on TikTok by Sangeethadas_Familyalaparai,” he said in a statement today.

The video showed a girl perched on the front passenger seat window of a moving car, he said, adding that the woman is the mother to the girl, who is also disabled.

Advertisement

Police also seized the car to assist in the investigation of the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 336 of the Penal Code.

Naazron advised the public against committing actions that can endanger children and other road users and stressed the importance of courteous behaviour while on the road.

“Those with information can contact the investigating officer, Inspector Afiq Rifdi Mohd Azmi at 011-29667474 from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kajang district police headquarters, Selangor,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement