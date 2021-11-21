Managing restrictions better

Singaporeans and residents in Singapore have been subject to Covid-19 related restrictions that cap group gatherings and dining at just two people or up to five for single households. — Reuters pic

NOVEMBER 21 — Last week, a large number of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people descended on Singapore.

Bill Gates and Elon Musk, among many other members of the world’s elite, were attendees at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum.

Our island state’s GDP more than doubled temporarily as these economic celebrities came to town to discuss economy, health, technology and major trends that will influence our world going forward.

Given the enormous disruption economies and societies have faced under the weight of Covid-19 and virus-related restrictions, discussions on the future are prescient and it is always a boon for Singapore to be the host of these gatherings.

By playing host we further increase our profile, provide networking opportunities for local leaders, and place ourselves squarely at the forefront of global decision making.

For all these reasons the forum was a positive event for Singapore, but some aspects of this year’s event caused anger among local Singaporeans.

In particular, locals were upset at an apparent double standard in terms of Covid-19 restrictions.

Singaporeans and residents in Singapore have been subject to Covid-19 related restrictions that cap group gatherings and dining at just two people or up to five for single households.

This means that even a family of six cannot dine together at a restaurant or even gather at a park.

The restriction means various activities, sports and religious events have been severely disrupted. Restaurant businesses have been struggling under the weight of these restrictions.

We were told these restrictions, though onerous, were an essential part of protecting us from Covid-19 and that they prevent our hospital system from being overwhelmed.

However, Bloomberg attendees were able to gather in groups of five and were mingling quite freely at the conference. Of course, the entire purpose of a conference is to allow people to meet and mingle but at this point, Singaporeans can’t even mingle with members of their own family and even members of their own household.

One rule for elite attendees and another for everyone else is particularly galling given Covid-19 restrictions have seen inequality increase massively worldwide.

Again, while concessions have to be made to host these sorts of events, this sort of double standard after months of restrictions obviously grate on the public, and this could have been managed better.

However, following the most recent announcements that finally extends these freedoms to the entire population, one wonders if perhaps the government was using the Bloomberg gathering as a testbed?

Honestly, the most common feedback I am hearing is frustration at the back and forth of these regulations. Granted Singapore isn’t alone in this, and many governments worldwide have committed to easing restrictions and then walked back on it — the most recent example being Austria but that doesn’t mean we can’t do better.

There will always be a risk and reward calculation — much like the calculation that there was more to be gained in hosting the Bloomberg event than not. We need to decide and move forward together.

