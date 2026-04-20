SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 -announces the launch of its inauguralset to take place onatMore than just a game, the initiative brings people together to support seniors who may be facing loneliness and everyday challenges, while giving them something to look forward to.The event will be graced byhighlighting the importance of community-led efforts in supporting vulnerable seniors.At the core of the campaign is a simple yet impactful fundraising model.to providewith a target ofDesigned as both a celebratory and socially driven initiative, National Bingo Day for Seniors aims to address pressing issues faced by Singapore’s ageing population, including loneliness, social isolation, and ongoing daily needs such as access to essentials. By blending a fun, inclusive event with a clear social impact model, Xin Yuan hopes to create meaningful change for seniors in need.saidA key highlight of the campaign is its strong intergenerational component, withactively participating in the programme. Their involvement reflects a shared commitment to support community care and meaningful youth engagement.Xin Yuan is also calling for broad-based support from corporates, individual donors, community organisations, and volunteers,The organisation is currently seeking title sponsors, anchor sponsors, and product sponsors to help deliver a successful event and extend its reach and impact.With a clear and measurable social outcome, National Bingo Day for Seniors 2026 presents a credible and meaningful platform for community engagement, uniting stakeholders across sectors to support seniors in a tangible way.Further details on event programming, partnerships, and participation will be announced in theHashtag: #CSR #XinYuanComcare #MinistryOfNationalDevelopment #Singapore #MrCheeHongTat

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About Xin Yuan Comcare Ltd

Xin Yuan Comcare Ltd is a community-focused organisation dedicated to supporting vulnerable seniors through essential services, social programmes, and community-driven initiatives.



For more information, please visit www.xinyuan.org.sg or follow Xin Yuan on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyuancomcareltd