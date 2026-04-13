KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 April 2026 — Dive into the April 15 Mid-Month Madness sale from 9 to 19 April 2026 as Shopee brings Malaysians madness-level savings with Shopee Mall 50% off Lagi Murah deals, Free Shipping With No Min. Spend, and SPayLater 0% With 3 Month Instalments.
Shopee Mall 50% Off Lagi Murah
Shopee Mall continues to grow its brand lineup, offering more choices across Electronics, FMCG, Health & Beauty, and Lifestyle. Shoppers can enjoy a wider selection of products from brands like Vinda, Sea Makeup, and more at even greater value with daily Shopee Mall 50% Off Lagi Murah deals.
Free Shipping With No Min. Spend
Say goodbye to delivery fees with Free Shipping No Minimum Spend vouchers automatically applied at checkout. Stack them with Shopee Mall 50% Lagi Murahdeals, platform discounts, shop vouchers, and Shopee Coins to maximise savings.
SPayLater 0% With 3 Month Instalments
Keep the madness going with SPayLater. Pay flexibly with 0% interest through SPayLater 3 Month Instalments. Unlock exclusive perks on 15 April with RM50 off for new SPayLater users with no minimum spend, and RM25 off for existing users on orders of RM150 or more. Terms and conditions apply.
15 April Madness: Peak-Day Exclusive Deals To Not Miss
Tune in to Shopee Live for non-stop entertainment, livestream deals, and a special appearance by Malaysian influencer Madnor. Don't miss the chance to catch top deals as they happen:
Be first in line for early access and special perks this April 15 Mid Month Madness sale with Shopee VIP. Starting from 12 AM, 14 April, here's what VIP members can look forward to:
Enjoy bigger savings across a wide range of authentically certified products with Shopee Mall 50% Off Lagi Murah deals, Free Shipping With No Minimum Spend, and check out easily using SPayLater 0% With 3 months instalments. Visit Shopee now to explore more deals on the official page.
Hashtag: #Shopee
Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities. Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.
Shopee Mall 50% Off Lagi Murah
Shopee Mall continues to grow its brand lineup, offering more choices across Electronics, FMCG, Health & Beauty, and Lifestyle. Shoppers can enjoy a wider selection of products from brands like Vinda, Sea Makeup, and more at even greater value with daily Shopee Mall 50% Off Lagi Murah deals.
Free Shipping With No Min. Spend
Say goodbye to delivery fees with Free Shipping No Minimum Spend vouchers automatically applied at checkout. Stack them with Shopee Mall 50% Lagi Murahdeals, platform discounts, shop vouchers, and Shopee Coins to maximise savings.
SPayLater 0% With 3 Month Instalments
Keep the madness going with SPayLater. Pay flexibly with 0% interest through SPayLater 3 Month Instalments. Unlock exclusive perks on 15 April with RM50 off for new SPayLater users with no minimum spend, and RM25 off for existing users on orders of RM150 or more. Terms and conditions apply.
15 April Madness: Peak-Day Exclusive Deals To Not Miss
- RM500 Knockout Vouchers: Get RM500 off high-ticket orders totalling RM1,000 or above. Claim these vouchers now and check out at key timings to maximise savings.
- Shopee Mall Exclusive Deals: Discover exclusive prices and top Shopee Mall brands like BONIA, Casio, and New Balance only on Shopee. Add to cart and check out by 8 PM, 14 April.
- RM15 Knockout Deals: Snag hot items from Gintell, Sony, and Russell Taylors at highly discounted prices of up to 90% off, starting from just RM15. Add these deals to cart and be ready for these selected time slots to secure these deals while stocks last.
- Crazy Voucher Drops: Don't miss RM10 Off vouchers (on purchases above RM20) released every ten minutes at these hours starting from 9 PM, 14 April to 11 PM, 15 April.
Tune in to Shopee Live for non-stop entertainment, livestream deals, and a special appearance by Malaysian influencer Madnor. Don't miss the chance to catch top deals as they happen:
- 12 PM–2 PM: Lagi Murah Show with Madnor
- 2 PM–4 PM: Apple
- 5 PM–6 PM: Ugreen
- 8 PM–9:30 PM: Lagi Murah Show
- 9:30 PM–11:30 PM: YOU
Be first in line for early access and special perks this April 15 Mid Month Madness sale with Shopee VIP. Starting from 12 AM, 14 April, here's what VIP members can look forward to:
- Hourly 30% off vouchers
- Up to 70% off limited-time deals
- Extra 15% off brand vouchers
Enjoy bigger savings across a wide range of authentically certified products with Shopee Mall 50% Off Lagi Murah deals, Free Shipping With No Minimum Spend, and check out easily using SPayLater 0% With 3 months instalments. Visit Shopee now to explore more deals on the official page.
Hashtag: #Shopee
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Shopee
Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.