April 15 Mid-Month Madness Sale

RM500 Knockout Vouchers : Get RM500 off high-ticket orders totalling RM1,000 or above. Claim these vouchers now and check out at key timings to maximise savings.

: Get high-ticket orders totalling RM1,000 or above. Claim these vouchers now and check out at key timings to maximise savings. Shopee Mall Exclusive Deals : Discover exclusive prices and top Shopee Mall brands like BONIA, Casio , and New Balance only on Shopee. Add to cart and check out by 8 PM, 14 April .

: Discover exclusive prices and top Shopee Mall brands like , and only on Shopee. Add to cart and check out by . RM15 Knockout Deals : Snag hot items from Gintell, Sony, and Russell Taylors at highly discounted prices of up to 90% off , starting from just RM15 . Add these deals to cart and be ready for these selected time slots to secure these deals while stocks last.

: Snag hot items from at highly discounted prices of , starting from just . Add these deals to cart and be ready for these selected time slots to secure these deals while stocks last. Crazy Voucher Drops: Don't miss RM10 Off vouchers (on purchases above RM20) released every ten minutes at these hours starting from 9 PM, 14 April to 11 PM, 15 April.

12 PM–2 PM: Lagi Murah Show with Madnor

Lagi Murah Show with Madnor 2 PM–4 PM: Apple

Apple 5 PM–6 PM: Ugreen

Ugreen 8 PM–9:30 PM: Lagi Murah Show

Lagi Murah Show 9:30 PM–11:30 PM: YOU

Hourly 30% off vouchers

Up to 70% off limited-time deals

limited-time deals Extra 15% off brand vouchers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 April 2026 — Dive into thesale fromas Shopee brings Malaysians madness-level savings withdeals,, andShopee Mall continues to grow its brand lineup, offering more choices across Electronics, FMCG, Health & Beauty, and Lifestyle. Shoppers can enjoy a wider selection of products from brands likeand more at even greater value with dailydeals.Say goodbye to delivery fees withvouchers automatically applied at checkout. Stack them withdeals, platform discounts, shop vouchers, and Shopee Coins to maximise savings.Keep the madness going with SPayLater. Pay flexibly with. Unlock exclusive perks onwithforwith no minimum spend, andon orders of RM150 or more. Terms and conditions apply.Tune in to Shopee Live forand a. Don't miss the chance to catch top deals as they happen:Be first in line for early access and special perks thiswithStarting from, here's what VIP members can look forward to:Enjoy bigger savings across a wide range of authentically certified products with, and check out easily using. Visit Shopee now to explore more deals on the official page Hashtag: #Shopee

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Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.





Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.