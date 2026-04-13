Connecting global suppliers and buyers with trending lifestyle products and innovative ideas.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 April 2026 -will unite the global lifestyle industry with its seven lifestyle and licensing events from 27 to 30 April 2026. Encompassing gifts, houseware, fashion, printing, packaging, and licensing, these events offer buyers a streamlined and cross-sector sourcing journey. Theandwill be hosted at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, where exhibitors will showcase curated international collection, enabling efficient and diverse sourcing across key lifestyle categories in one central location.In 2026, thewill spotlight four key focuses –– guiding buyers to discover products that reflect the latest market trends and consumer preferences.The fair will once again feature the highly acclaimeda convergence point of reputed brands. First time exhibitors include(United Arab Emirates), known for its unique and high-quality gift solutions;(India), a leading manufacturer for premium laminates. And the distinguished Hong Kong brandsandwill continue showcase their products at the fair. In addition, the Shanxi Pavilion will make its debut at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair 2026. This year, the Zhejiang Pavilion, for the first time led by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, will bring a large number of exhibitors. Meanwhile, the Korea Pavilion and Busan Pavilion will return with even greater presence.Furthermore, thewill assemble Hong Kong companies to form a pavilion, showcasing the design skills and branding excellence of Hong Kong's product designers. The, organised by Hong Kong Exporters' Association, will also showcase shortlisted entries and signature products from its participating companies at the, leveraging the fair as a platform to promote Hong Kong original designs to international markets.Running concurrently,will focus on new materials, culture & creativity, and gerontechnology for silver‑age living, aligning with emerging lifestyle and consumer trends. The fair completes the sourcing journey by fostering meaningful connections and spark fresh inspiration across the design and lifestyle community.A key highlight remains the signature, which will showcase distinguished designs from around the world and welcome international brands that blend unique design concepts with cultural heritage. The fair's collaboration withwill be elevated, with the Colour of the Year 2026 "Cloud Dancer" prominently featured in this zone. Through trend-focused displays and real-life applications, visitors will see the colour brought to life, helping buyers and exhibitors visualise its use in contemporary home and lifestyle products.Furthermore, funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission,will launch thewhere nearly 20 local enterprises will present a wide range of innovative technology products and solutions designed for senior living, while highlighting the application of new materials in home spaces."Adding to the fair's design-led highlights, the 2nd MOTIFX – Embracing the Beauty of Chinese Culture exhibition, organised by the Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI) under the Vocational Training Council (VTC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), invites emerging designers to reinterpret traditional Chinese elements for contemporary contexts. The project seamlessly integrating historical components into modern objects, interiors, and lifestyle products while deepening new generations' engagement with their cultural heritage."will also host a selection of international brands known for their craftsmanship and creativity. Highlights include vibrant hand-blown Bohemian glassware, handmade baskets and bags woven from wild grapevines alongside classic bamboo steamers, and licensed DC Comics illuminated signs.Throughout the fairs, a series of seminars and forums will bring together leading industry experts to share forward-looking insights on key trends and future developments, from creative thinking and the silver economy to sustainability and beyond. These sessions are crafted to foster meaningful dialogue and equip attendees with the latest market intelligence. As a comprehensive one-stop sourcing platform, the fairs unlock exciting business opportunities and deliver a diverse, world-class selection of lifestyle products and services tailored to every buyer's needs.Under themodel, the fairs integrate offline and online elements. Buyers can continue searching for products and services on theplatform and network through thesmart business-matching platform. During the physical fair, buyers can use theto scan exhibitors' exclusive QR codes, bookmark favourite suppliers, browse product information and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show.Hashtag: #HKTDC #GiftsFair #HongKong #TradeFair #Innovation #sustainable

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