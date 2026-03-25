European Beef continues to grow in popularity in Singapore and is becoming one of the most sought-after products among consumers in the Asian country

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2026 - In November 2025, Singapore adjusted its food security strategy, moving away from its "30 by 30" self-sufficiency target. This shift emphasizes global sourcing and strategic partnerships, creating an interesting opportunity for high-quality imports, including European beef from Spain.Singapore's shift towards a diversified and resilient food supply system underscores the importance of reliable imports. As Singapore improves its food security strategy, it also meets the growing demands of its sophisticated food scene, which highly values premium ingredients such as European beef.Premium European beef is renowned for its exceptional flavor, while meeting the highest standards of safety, sustainability, traceability, and quality, in line with the European production model.This makes it the perfect choice for the growing demand for high-quality meat in Singapore. As Singaporean diners increasingly seek unique experiences with premium beef, European beef offers a superior option, perfectly suited for fine dining restaurants and premium steakhouses, It is highly prized for its excellent qualities, such as its natural flavour, premium meat and superb texture.With Singapore's focus on diverse food sourcing, demand for high-quality beef is on the rise. The policy shift opens the door for European beef to flourish, especially in restaurants and food outlets that prioritize quality, taste, and sustainability.European beef continues to grow in popularity in Singapore and is becoming one of the most sought-after products among consumers in the Asian country.As Singapore strengthens its global food network, European beef is poised to become one of the preferred choices in the local market. The growing demand for sustainable, premium beef offers a significant opportunity for European beef to thrive in Singapore's dynamic culinary landscape.Hashtag: #EuropeanBeef

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