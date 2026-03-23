Chimelong Safari Park one-day ticket: RM240.19

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom one-day ticket: RM315.69

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 -, a leading global travel service provider, reports growing demand for travel to China, withemerging as popular destinations among international visitors, particularly fromAccording to Trip.com, improved accessibility, a, and the availability ofare contributing to this trend.Among the key drivers is, a, known for its. These offerings position the resort as afor travelers seeking diverse experiences ranging from thrill rides to wildlife encounters.At, visitors can explore marine attractions through a. Signature experiences include the, which simulates travel through icy terrain, and the interactive, offering seasonal family entertainment.The, a, is marketed as, combiningwith immersive attractions including theandIn Guangzhou,features, including the, representing a milestone in panda conservation. In late 2024,, further enhancing the park's appeal to visitors.Trip.com data indicates increasing interest in, with integrated resorts playing a central role in itinerary planning.Through its platform, Trip.com enables seamless booking of, offering a. Indicative pricing available on the platform includes:Booking information available via Trip.com Accommodation options across Chimelong resorts further support diversified travel needs. In Guangzhou, visitors can choose fromand, featuring themes such asIn Zhuhai Hengqin, accommodation options includeand, catering to a wide range of traveler preferences.As demand forcontinues to grow, Trip.com expects destinations such as Chimelong Resort to remain key drivers of China's tourism development.Hashtag: #Tripcom

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