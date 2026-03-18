Latest engagement with KPDN reflects Shopee’s ongoing efforts to help consumers recognise scam tactics, protect personal information and transact through trusted channels

Third from the left: YB Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, visits the Shopee booth at Hari Pengguna Kebangsaan 2026

KOTA KINABALU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 -continues to strengthen its efforts to promote online safety and consumer education, reinforcing the importance of helping consumers better recognise scam tactics, protect their personal information, and transact through trusted digital channels.As more Malaysians participate in the digital economy, raising awareness of online safety helps users shop and transact with greater confidence. Ensuring a safe digital environment requires collaboration across government, platforms and consumers. Through its ongoing consumer education efforts, Shopee aims to equip users with practical knowledge to identify common scam tactics, stay alert to suspicious interactions, and adopt safer online shopping habits.Most recently, Shopee highlighted these efforts during, organised by theand officiated by, where Shopee engaged the public on scam awareness and safe online shopping practices through its exhibition and public sharing session.At the event, Shopee shared practical guidance on how users can better protect themselves online, including recognising suspicious links, being cautious of impersonation attempts, avoiding requests for payment outside trusted platforms or official channels, and refraining from sharing sensitive information such as OTPs or banking details.Users who encounter suspicious activity are encouraged to seek support through official customer service and reporting channels, and to remain alert to scam tactics that exploit urgency, impersonation and requests for off-platform payments., said,Shopee also used the event to help consumers better understand how official affiliate links operate within Shopee's ecosystem, reinforcing the importance of interacting through legitimate, platform-based pathways., visited the Shopee exhibition, where the team shared how Shopee's consumer education efforts help Malaysians better identify scam tactics and practise safer online shopping habits. He said,Shopee remains committed to promoting safe and responsible online behaviour and working with partners across government and industry to strengthen trust and resilience in Malaysia's digital economy.Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeRai

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.





