New research reveals how leading corporations are aligning social impact with business strategy

Founder, family, and state-linked leadership is far more common in Asia: Sixty percent of the region's largest corporate givers are founder- or family-led, compared to just 20 percent globally, reflecting Asia's deep tradition of family-owned enterprises. Notably, 25 percent of Asia's top givers are state-linked, while none of the top global corporate givers are, highlighting how philanthropic priorities in Asia often align with state-led initiatives.

Conglomerates dominate the landscape: Only 10 percent of the world's largest corporate givers are conglomerates, versus 60 percent in Asia, where multi-industry giants remain central to both business and philanthropy.

Direct giving is the norm: Eighty percent of global corporate givers rely on external partners, while Asian corporate givers are more likely to fund their own projects, suggesting a hands-on approach or gaps in local partnerships.

Place-based giving: Investing in communities near company operations to address local needs and build long-term resilience. Capability-led giving: Applying core business strengths – such as technology, supply chains, manufacturing processes, or talent – to create shared value for both society and the company. Business-aligned giving: Delivering high-value products or services to underserved populations in ways that complement and reinforce the company's mission.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - A new report from The Bridgespan Group – backed by its Funder's Council, including the Institute of Philanthropy (IoP) The Rockefeller Foundation , and the Gates Foundation – reveals the world's largest corporate givers and how they are driving scalable, lasting social impact. Among the 20 largest corporate givers globally, four Asian organisations – The Hong Kong Jockey Club and its Charities Trust (8), Samsung (12), Tencent (14) and China Three Gorges Corporation (20) – collectively contribute more than US$1.6 billion annually to philanthropic causes."Companies describe their giving in many ways, from corporate social responsibility or ESG commitments to corporate sustainability efforts or as part of their core business purpose," said Gwendolyn Lim, co-author and Bridgespan partner. "We use the term 'corporate giving' because it goes beyond traditional philanthropy to cover initiatives that support charitable activities that contribute positively to social and environmental outcomes."This second report in a multi-year series – originally led by Bridgespan with the support of IoP – not only lists the largest corporate givers but also uncovers how and why they give and what distinguishes high-impact corporate philanthropy."Corporate giving is no longer peripheral, it's becoming central to how companies define success," said Brian San, secretary-general of the Institute of Philanthropy. "The most forward-thinking firms embed social impact into their core strategy, not just their CSR teams. With scale, reach, and intent, corporate-led giving is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change across diverse contexts."Drawing on Bridgespan's global experience and interviews with corporate-giving leaders, the report highlights how Asia's philanthropic landscape diverges from global norms, shaped by distinct business structures and cultural dynamics:Building on these insights, the report outlines three proven approaches used by high-impact corporate givers:"When aligned with strategy and executed thoughtfully, corporate giving can shape real outcomes for society and the environment," said Xueling Lee, co-author and Bridgespan partner. "For corporations looking to start this journey, our research offers practical guidance to maximise the impact of their giving."Explore the full report here

About The Bridgespan Group

The Bridgespan Group ( www.bridgespan.org) is a global nonprofit that collaborates with social change organisations, philanthropists, and impact investors to make the world more equitable and just. Bridgespan's services include strategy consulting and advising, sourcing and diligence, and leadership team support. We take what we learn from this work and build on it with original research, identifying best practices and innovative ideas to share with the social sector. We work from locations in Boston, Delhi, Johannesburg, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Washington, DC.



