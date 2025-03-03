Economist Impact will host the 5th annual Technology for Change Asia on March 12th-13th at the Hopewell Hotel in Hong Kong.

The Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Professor Brian Cox, renowned physicist, author, and television presenter

Yan Xie, chief technology officer, Li Auto

Daryl Pereira, director and head of 'Office of the CISO' Asia-Pacific, Google

Milind Gaharwar, principal AI scientist, Mercedes-Benz Group

Allan Zeman, Chairman, Lan Kwai Fong Group

Chris Bezuidenhout, chief information officer, global emerging markets, Deutsche Bank

Paulo de Guzman, chief technology officer, Sephora

Puneet Gambir, head of risk and GrabDefence business, Grab

Clair Deevy, global director of social impact, WhatsApp

Irwan Yulianto, general manager and head of Asia-Pacific enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity and smart innovation, Panasonic

Nancy Wang, country manager and senior director of talent solutions, LinkedIn China

Prerit Mishra, head of analytics, Asia-Pacific, DHL

Ayumi Nakajima, senior director and head of Asia-Pacific, content, Pinterest

David Liu, chief customer experience officer, Klook

Laura Houldsworth, vice-president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Booking.com

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Economist Impact will host the 5th annual Technology for Change Asia on March 12th-13th at the Hopewell Hotel in Hong Kong. This premier event will bring together 500 leaders to understand the transformative power of emerging technologies for business and societal advancement."We are at a pivotal moment. New technologies such as quantum computing, nuclear fusion and AI promise to revolutionise our societies, and Asia stands centre stage," says Professor Brian Cox. "But the development and deployment of these technologies requires focused funding, R&D and regulation. We must not forget they emerged from curiosity-driven science. I believe it is vital that we maintain the science base - the wellspring of new knowledge - alongside the development of new technologies based on discoveries of the past. I look forward to engaging with leaders and experts and contributing to this debate.""From quantum computing to ethical AI, Technology for Change Asia 2025 tackles the innovations defining our future," says Charles Ross, principal, technology and society, Asia-Pacific at Economist Impact. "The conversations we'll have are not just about technology but about shaping a more resilient and equitable world. I'm looking forward to engaging with the leaders making it happen."The 5th annual Technology for Change Asia is sponsored by the Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA Program, Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, Tata Communications, IBM, AIA and McKinsey Global Institute. The event is supported by Brand Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Tourism Board, AI Club Asia, Asia MarTech Society, and the British Consulate-General Hong Kong. The official travel partner is Cathay Pacific.

