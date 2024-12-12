Recognising Leadership Excellence: 59 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were awarded for their exemplary leadership, at the ACES Awards 2024, setting new benchmarks in innovation, governance, and corporate responsibility.

Honouring Excellence in Sustainability: 34 visionary companies and businesses were celebrated for their remarkable commitment to championing sustainability, driving meaningful impact across Asia at the ACES Awards 2024.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2024 - The ACES Awards 2024, organized by MORS Group, brought together an impressive constellation of Asian companies and leaders who are reshaping the regional business landscape with inspiring vision, sustainable strategies, and community-driven values. Representing 682 nominations across 41 industries and 17 countries, the honourees collectively demonstrate how strategic foresight, responsible growth, and inclusive engagement can forge a brighter future for businesses and the societies they serve.Central to this year's narrative is the emphasis on agile leadership and transformative success., CEO and President of Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB), who received Asia's Most Admirable Young Leaders Award, exemplifies a new generation of executives capable of rapidly guiding organizations toward profitability, sustainability, and measurable social impact. Alongside him,, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia—recognized as one of Asia's Most Inspiring Executives—has revitalized brand positioning, strengthened company culture, and deepened community ties, illustrating the potent combination of strategic clarity and empathetic leadership.Such forward-thinking leadership is mirrored by, President of Giffarine Skyline Unity Co., Ltd., whose Outstanding Leader in Asia Award acknowledges her ability to integrate innovation, digital transformation, and robust corporate social responsibility into a thriving health and beauty business. Equally influential is, President of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and recipient of the Eminent Leaders in Asia Award. His guidance in expanding SM Prime's sustainable real estate footprint across Southeast Asia, coupled with his commitment to responsible urban development, shows how large-scale initiatives can be both economically and environmentally sound.This year's accolades also highlight the region's accelerating shift toward cleaner energy and thoughtful resource management., honored with the Green Innovation Award, stands out for its advanced control systems and hybrid microgrid solutions that reduce environmental footprints while meeting growing energy demands. On the human capital front, the Inspiring Workplaces in Asia Award conferred uponunderscores how inclusive cultures, strategic diversity efforts, and investment in professional development can forge a dynamic workforce that supports both business objectives and community well-being.In the ever-evolving digital and connectivity landscapes,—recognized as Asia's Best Performing Companies and home to one of Asia's Most Inspiring Executives, CEO Timotius Max Sulaiman—exemplifies how rapid expansion, customer-centric innovation, and digital literacy programs can spur inclusive growth in emerging markets. Similarly,, named as one of Asia's Most Promising SMEs, showcases how visionary leadership and strong public-private collaboration can transform cities with cutting-edge infrastructure and smart technologies, enhancing lives and livelihoods throughout the region.From expanding workforce opportunities to pioneering new frontiers in healthcare, the awards also celebrate those pushing beyond conventional boundaries., winner of the Industry Champions of the Year Award, leads regenerative healthcare forward through innovative therapies and strategic hospital partnerships. Its work in stem cell innovation and cross-border collaborations sets a new benchmark in medical excellence and patient care. Meanwhile, the upward momentum of emerging enterprises like—also recognized as one of Asia's Most Promising SMEs—highlights how dedicated training, skills development, and expansion plans into key regional markets can empower workforces and uplift communities on multiple fronts.Collectively, the 250 finalists—drawn after rigorous selection—underscore the region's rising influence on the global stage. With Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia prominently featured, the ACES Awards 2024 reflect a vibrant tapestry of talent and industry leadership extending across borders and sectors. It is a testament to how Asia's business community is redefining success by harmonizing profitability with purpose, integrating sustainability with scalability, and weaving inclusivity into every strategic decision.Hashtag: #ACESAwards2024 #RegionalRecognition #leadershipexcellence #Sustainability #SustainableCompanies #responsibleleaders #outstandingentrepreneurs

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ACES Awards

The ACES Awards, organized by MORS Group, recognize and celebrate the region's most exemplary leaders, companies, and initiatives. By spotlighting transformative approaches to leadership and corporate excellence, the awards inspire continued innovation, promote sustainable practices, and encourage inclusive growth throughout Asia's diverse and dynamic business ecosystem.