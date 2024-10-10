The RozieAI Intelligent Experience Orchestrator Selected by Air Canada to Help Simplify Travel

[email protected]

Durham, North Carolina - Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024 - Building on a successful collaboration with RozieAI, which had previously helped modernize Air Canada's contact center, the airline sought to leverage RozieAI's expertise to elevate the travel experience for their passengers by simplifying and personalizing their journey. RozieAI's deep knowledge in personalization and contextual solutions, along with their Intelligent Experience Orchestrator solution, positioned them as the perfect partner for this endeavor. The goal is to streamline and enhance the wealth of information available to travelers, making it more accessible and relevant.The RozieAI Intelligent Experience Orchestrator Selected by Air Canada to Help Simplify TravelTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The result of this collaboration is the successful launch of advanced proactive engagement on the Air Canada mobile app. This innovation provides customers with real-time, personalized information throughout their day of travel, significantly improving their overall travel experience.Since the launch, Air Canada mobile app has observed a steady increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS). Customers have praised the new experience on the Air Canada mobile app for its detailed information and user-friendly design.Tyler Katz, Director - Digital, Day of Travel and CIAM at Air Canada, said, "There's a wealth of information out there, and our team's commitment has always been to simplify and personalize it to our customer's itineraries. The 'Journey' emphasizes this commitment by delivering concise and contextual information that travelers need on their day of travel. We partnered with RozieAI for this important feature because of their deep understanding of personalization and context, along with the robust capabilities of their no-code/low-code experience platform. The initial feedback from our customers has been incredibly positive confirming the value and reiterating the importance and impact of personalized content in the hustle and bustle of travel."Vijay Dheap, Chief Solutions Officer at RozieAI, commented, "Air Canada's ongoing commitment to enhancing the traveler experience is evident in their initiatives, including the modernization of their contact center with AI. By integrating our Intelligent Experience Orchestrator, Air Canada has successfully expanded its support capabilities and delivered more nuanced, personalized service to a larger number of travelers. This collaboration aligns with Air Canada's dedication to providing a seamless and tailored experience across all touchpoints, from their mobile app to the contact center. Our goal is to support airlines and airports in improving traveler comfort and efficiency through AI and behavioral science. The success of the Intelligent Experience Orchestrator highlights our ability to deliver effective, enterprise-grade solutions within a couple of months."RozieAI's Intelligent Experience Orchestrator is a robust, enterprise-grade solution that provides hyper-personalized travel experiences. This platform also includes Experience Studio, a no-code/low-code platform that enables rapid development and iteration. Air Canada leveraged the Orchestrator to offer concise, contextual advice to prevent information overload. Offering timely, personalized updates and anticipatory issue resolution, reduces customer support calls. The solution scales and performs exceptionally to handle over 20 million travel requests per day. RozieAI's Intelligent Experience Orchestrator also supports in-context conversational engagement to offer self-service answers, further decreasing support needs. RozieAI is an AI partner delivering personalized experiences at scale. The company excels in digital self-service, agent augmentation, intelligence and insights, and journey and workflow automation solutions. Using artificial intelligence and behavioral science, RozieAI drives customer experience innovation for a smarter, kinder future. Whether laying the foundation for customer experience modernization strategy or looking to elevate AI capabilities, RozieAI provides plug-and-play solutions, operational best practices, and experience innovation consulting to help you achieve CX excellence.For media inquiries, please contact:Shreya Kothari SawalaMarketing Lead, RozieAI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.