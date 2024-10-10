Successfully Showcases in eCommerce Expo Asia ‧ Singapore

Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit, Chairman and CEO of eftPay (Asia) showcases the SaaS e-commerce solutions at eCommerce Expo Asia.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 -(""), one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, joins forces with, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) e-commerce solutions provider, to offer consummate service for merchants to establish their online shops from ground zero.eftPay and MobiShop demonstrated the successful SaaS e-commerce solutions at, a hub showcasing cutting-edge retail and marketing technologies and trends at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. The duo demonstrated how the service can aid merchants to grow their budding online businesses to meet the ever-changing consumer demand, and to navigate the growingly competitive market landscape.With extensive coverage of e-wallets and e-payment platforms, eftPay provides merchants with a wide range of payment functions designed to meet the diverse needs of various customer segments. Supported by MobiShop, merchants can also painlessly administer their businesses in simple interface, which includes inventories and transactions, all via back-end management system in one stop motion. Furthermore, MobiShop collaborates with the logistic service providers to offer delivery support to merchants, thereby enhancing efficiency of business processes holistically.Leveraging expertise and innovation, eftPay is committed to broadening business scenarios for the application of e-Payments, while connecting with growing number of oversea wallets and payment platforms. To capitalize on the international market opportunities, the Company actively explores diverse projects to export unique solutions and services worldwide.Click here for HD photo.Hashtag: #eftPay #易付達亞洲 #MobiShop

