JAI by ONESIAM Guests enjoying 6 hands culinary journey at Korea Furniture Museum

Chayapa Chutrakul (JAI Founding Member and CEO of THE PINK LAB) enjoying cocktail reception with South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae

JAI Founding Members and Guests welcomed by Chayapa Chutrakul (CEO, THE PINK LAB), Thanaporn Tantiyanon (Head of Business Unit, Siam Paragon, Siam Piwat Group), Jung Jee Young (President and Co-CEO, Hyundai Department Store)

JAI by ONESIAM's Extraordinary Experiences

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 -allow its members access to invaluable experiences and exclusive privileges globally, with each event uniquely curated by global peers and leading industry specialist. The private event for 60 people saw the attendance of global superstars(Boys over Flower, Pachinko) and(Star Wars, Squid Game) as well as actress(Beautiful Seoul, Ladies of the Palace) and Thailand's Ambassador to Korea, His ExcellencyAmong the esteemed guests seen at the exclusive event include Korea's most significant entrepreneurs, society figures and brand owners such as, Vice President of Daesang Group,, CEO of Seah Holding, and, CEO of Gentle Monster.International socialite(Khee Soju), Frieze Global Director, Global Director of Frieze and renowned award-winning designer, Teo Yang Studio, mingled with Thai guests, and"Siam Piwat has always explored visionary ways to deliver extraordinary experiences to our customers and JAI by ONESIAM members. This exclusive evening is not only a significant breakthrough in allowing our esteemed communities to connect and journey without borders, but celebrate our ties with global partners who are aligned to the values shared" - Siam Piwat Group's CEO,The event was collaborated with The Hyundai, Siam Piwat Group's global partner in experiences., President and Co-CEO, Hyundai Department Store, stated that "We will continue to closely collaborate closely with Siam Piwat to provide a wide range of meaningful experiences to our customers. By offering the latest trends and innovations that blend traditional culture with modern changes, we will do our best to make our customers' lives more prosperous and fulfilling"Upon entering the iconic Korea Furniture Museum, guests were welcomed by traditional Korean musicians in a village setting showcasing 10 traditional 'Hanok' houses that illustrate how Korean nobility lived during the Joseon dynasty. Guests then toured the palatial main building containing some 2,500 pieces of rare furniture from the owner's private collection before entering the private dining hall to a setting personally curated by museum ownerA special 6 course dinner curated with the theme Journey Without Borders saw a special collaboration by 2 Michelin star chef(Jungsik Seoul and Jungsik New York), 1 Micheline star chef(Blue by Alain Ducasse) and chef(Kyo Bangkok) bring rare and luxurious ingredients from their respective home countries together.Extraordinary culinary experience was curated cold starter by Chef Jungsik Yim. The idea is to allow a fresh twist to familiar cultural elements in Korean cuisine, making the dishes fun and exciting. This is how the restaurant's signature dish, 'Gimbap', was created. I use only the finest ingredients to make Jungsik Seoul's Gimbap different from traditional Gimbap."This is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between three chefs from three different cuisine. For myself, I'm responsible for the main course. I tried to mix Tom Yum flavor from Thailand. I chose Korean beef and cook them by using the French cooking technique then served along side with Tom Yum Risotto – it's like a mix of different flavors and cultures in one dish" said ChefAdditional support was provided by Gentle Monster, the iconic Korean eyewear brand that has expanded globally. Founder and CEO of Gentle Monstercreated custom gifts especially for the evening, a metallic memento that allow guests of JAI by ONESIAM and its members to redeem eyewear of their choice at any Gentle Monster stores globally with no price limit."Gentle Monster has always been committed to crafting experiences that challenge the ordinary and celebrate individuality. Collaborating with JAI by ONESIAM at the Korea Furniture Museum was a natural fit for us, as it represents a meeting point of art, culture, and innovation. We are delighted to present a specially created, custom-made gift designed for this remarkable event, as a token of our shared vision of a borderless journey in luxury and style." Said, Founder and CEO of Gentle MonsterThe evening ended with guests taking photos with celebrities and members of the community networking to collaborate for the next JAI by ONESIAM event before embarking on a walk across the stunning gardens of the museum., CEO of Vibal Corporation, one of JAI by ONESIAM's founding member said: "Journey Without Borders was such a magical event and I am truly honoured to be a member and enjoy the benefits the access provides"COO of Thairath Onlinesaid: "I'm really excited and impress with all the people that JAI is bringing together, I have meet and connect with people from many industries who has so many different talents. There could be many exciting collaborations that could happen, so it's really exciting to see who JAI can connect and bring out new people from around the world. JAI is always unexpected, this event defines JAI."Hashtag: #SiamPiwat #JAIbyONESIAM #ONESIAM #GlobalDestinations #GlobalRetail #RetailAsia #Luxury #LuxuryCommunity #LifestyleCommunity #SocialClub #PrivateClub #InvitationsOnly

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JAI by ONESIAM

JAI by ONESIAM is Asia's borderless luxury lifestyle community, offering curated experiences, exclusive privileges, and connections with global trendsetters. This groundbreaking private club reimagines traditional memberships, fostering a vibrant global network of visionary entrepreneurs and influential figures across Asia and beyond. With access to exclusive events, global partner benefits, and VIP services, JAI elevates members' lifestyles and connects them with industry leaders worldwide. The launch of JAI by ONESIAM also reinforces Siam Piwat's leadership in luxury retail in Thailand, where it serves the most affluent customer base, and marks a step forward in elevating its luxury CRM to an unprecedented level.

