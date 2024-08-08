CLP Power Senior Director of Customer Success and Experience Ms Lena Low (left, front row) and Creative Property Deputy General Manager Ms Nancy Lam (right, front row) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to enhance Creative Property’s resilience against extreme weather conditions and to promote energy saving, decarbonisation, digitisation, and community support, drawing on their combined strengths to combat climate change. CLP Power Managing Director Mr Joseph Law (left, back row) and Creative Property Director and General Manager Mr Stephen Poon (right, back row) witness the signing ceremony.