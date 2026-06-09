KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Tanco Holdings Bhd’s shares reportedly fell for a fourth straight trading day today, deepening a sell-off that has wiped nearly RM5 billion from the property developer’s market value since last week.

Citing Bursa Malaysia data, The Edge reported that the stock dropped as much as 24 sen, or more than 21 per cent, to 88 sen, its lowest level since November 2025.

At 11am, Tanco was reportedly trading at 97 sen, with nearly 29 million shares changing hands.

The report said the fall triggered an automatic suspension of intraday short selling on the counter, after its last done price dropped by more than 15 sen or 15 per cent below its reference price.

Intraday short selling will reportedly only resume at 8.30am tomorrow.

Tanco was quoted as saying, in response to Bursa Malaysia’s June 8 query, that there were matters “at the stage of being discussed or negotiated”, but that any announcement would only be made once they became more definitive or were finalised.

According to The Edge, Tanco has fallen 45 per cent since June 4, reversing part of a rally that had lifted the stock by more than 50 per cent by end-May this year and briefly pushed its market value above Sime Darby Property Bhd’s between March and May.