NEW YORK, Feb 25 – Frankfurt equities squeezed out gains yesterday after conservatives led by Friedrich Merz won Germany’s national election, with investors hoping that Europe’s largest economy can emerge from recession.

Elsewhere equities mostly slid with investors still concerned about the inflationary effect of US President Donald Trump’s plans to slap tariffs on various trading partners and their impact on interest rates and economic growth.

Major US indices finished mostly lower after Trump signalled plans to proceed with tariffs on Canada and Mexico once a 30-day suspension expires.

“Markets like certainty,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. “Right now there is high uncertainty.”

But earlier, Frankfurt’s DAX index jumped 0.8 percent at the start of trading but gave up part of its gains as the day wore on, closing 0.6 percent higher.

Merz urged a speedy formation of a new coalition government, warning that Trump was driving rapid and disruptive changes and that “the world isn’t waiting for us.”

“The hope that the conservatives’ win might help pull Germany out of economic stupor and help bolster collective defense has lifted investor spirits,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

European defense stocks gained, with Germany’s Rheinmetall up more than six percent and Britain’s BAE Systems up nearly four percent.

With more than 28 percent of the vote, Merz’s CDU/CSU bloc handily defeated Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, as the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany celebrated a record of over 20 percent.

Merz said he would reach out to the Social Democrats with hopes of forging a stable ruling alliance of the two traditional big-tent parties.

But CMC Markets analyst Konstantin Oldenburger said the failure of the DAX to hold onto its gains “can likely be attributed to the understanding that the crucial negotiations between the (conservatives) and the SPD are yet to come.”

The euro rose against the dollar and the pound.

Elsewhere yesterday, shares in Amsterdam-listed Just Eat Takeaway soared almost 54 percent after it received a €4.1 billion (RM67.05 billion) takeover offer from investment giant Prosus.

Asian equity markets mostly fell following a dour end to last week for Wall Street fuelled by disappointing economic data, with a report on Friday showing that activity in the US key services sector hit a 25-month low in February and that consumer sentiment dived almost 10 percent from January.

This week’s calendar includes earnings from artificial intelligence giant Nvidia, key US inflation data and a different reading on consumer confidence.

Among individual companies, Starbucks rose 1.3 percent as the coffee giant said it would cut 1,100 corporate and administrative jobs as part of a reorganisation under new CEO Brian Niccol.

But Alibaba tumbled 10.3 percent after announcing plans to spend more than $50 billion on artificial intelligence over the next three years, sparking worries about profitability. – AFP