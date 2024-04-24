KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The national sewerage company, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd, has been recognised as one of the top four leaders for the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6) Pledge at the 2024 Global Water Summit recently.

In a statement, IWK announced it had been recognised alongside three other companies, namely, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority, Uganda’s National Water and Sewerage Corporation, and Brazil’s Sanepar, during the summit.

“The acknowledgement highlights IWK’s unwavering dedication and global impact in striving towards achieving its SDG6 2030 commitment.

Advertisement

“As one of the esteemed 300 Water Leaders Initiative, IWK’s recognition underscores its pivotal role in elevating ambition and raising awareness of SDG6 on a global scale.

“This includes initiatives such as extending its connected wastewater services in Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan, enhancing scheduled desludging acceptance rates and fostering green,” the statement said.

Executive Director for the Global Water Leaders Group William Muhairwe also commended IWK for its remarkable SDG6 pledge and ongoing efforts, foreseeing them as a potential global benchmark for the future.

Advertisement

“IWK’s achievement of being ranked among the top four in SDG6 evaluation among 300 Global Water Utilities marks a significant milestone and a source of pride for the organisation,” said William.

The evaluation, conducted by Global Water Intelligence, thoroughly assessed the organisation’s credibility, strategies planned with implementation statuses and successes supported by evidence.

The Global Water Summit 2024, held in London, United Kingdom, gathered around 900 water players from the water industry, professionals, stakeholders, and experts worldwide to discuss critical challenges, innovations, and opportunities in the water sector.

The summit covers a wide range of topics, including water management, technology, finance, policy, and sustainability, serving as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration to address global water issues collectively. — Bernama