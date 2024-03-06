BINTULU, March 5 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said last night that Samalaju Industrial Park, which was launched by the then prime minister Tun Abdul Ahmad Badawi in 2008, has attracted an approved investment of RM111.73 billion to date.

He said RM12.07 billion out of the total has gone towards commercial production, with direct employment for 9,293 workers.

“The potential is there. We have a list of companies which are going to invest in the park, with an anticipated investment of RM15.66 billion,” he said during the 10th anniversary of Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd.

He said there are also a few projects that are being enhanced, one of which is the 70km-long Bintulu-Samalaju gas pipeline that is scheduled for completion at the end of next year.

Advertisement

“The operations of these projects will increase the distribution of gas supply to users in Samalaju Industrial Park including the combined cycle gas turbine which is currently under construction.

“In other words, we are upgrading the gas supply as well as power to Samalaju Industrial Park,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Sakura Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd chairman BH (Tiaan) van Aswegen said the company is in the process of constructing a new sinter plant at the site.

Advertisement

“This US$30 million plant will be commissioned in the second half of 2024 and will contribute to further improve plant efficiencies and lower the cost base,” he said.

He said a feasibility study to produce a value-added refined ferro-manganese product will be concluded by mid-year.

“If the study results are positive, this might lead to a further investment of around US$100 million at Sakura,” he said, adding that studies to produce by-products from current waste streams, such as slag, fumes and gas, are being pursued.