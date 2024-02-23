NEW YORK, Feb 23 — Global stock markets rallied Thursday as investors cheered bumper profits from US chip giant Nvidia, seen as the bellwether for artificial intelligence, with records falling in Asia, Europe and North America.

Shares of Nvidia surged 16.4 per cent, lifting its market value to almost US$2 trillion, after reporting that quarterly profits soared to US$12.3 billion — on record high revenue driven by demand for its technology to power artificial intelligence.

The Nasdaq powered up 3 per cent, while both the Dow and S&P 500 ended at fresh records. The blue-chip index lodged its first close above 39,000 points.

“Nvidia shows that AI is here to stay,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. “It’s a tipping point where AI is going to go mainstream and get mass adoption and it’s going to be very bullish.”

Euphoria over Nvidia and AI touched off a broader rally in tech shares, sending Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 2.2 per cent to end at an all-time high of 39,098.68 points, breaking a record high that had stood since 1989.

After the so-called “lost decades” of economic malaise, punctuated with the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Japan’s shares began picking up around 2013 and recent months have seen them gain momentum.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said that “the highly anticipated Nvidia earnings report, which many deemed the investing event of the year or decade, seemingly didn’t disappoint”.

Eurozone indices also advanced Thursday with investors awaiting European Central Bank minutes of its most recent meeting on interest rates, with both Frankfurt and Paris striking new records.

Ahead of the release, a survey showed that eurozone business activity fell for a ninth month running, but the rate of decline eased further.

Separate PMI data for Britain firmed belief that its economy could already be out of recession. Official data this month showed it had contracted in the second half of last year as high inflation weighed.

Key figures around 2210 GMT

New York - Dow: UP 1.2 per cent at 39,069.11 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 2.1 per cent at 5,087.03 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 3.0 per cent at 16,041.62 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 per cent at 7,684.49 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.3 per cent at 7,911.60 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.5 per cent at 17,370.45 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.7 per cent at 4,855.36 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.2 per cent at 39,098.68 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.5 per cent at 16,742.95 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.3 per cent at 2,988.36 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0826 from US$1.0819 on Wednesday

Dollar/yen: UP at 150.54 yen from 150.30 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2660 from US$1.2638

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.47 pence from 85.60 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 per cent at US$78.61 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.8 per cent at US$83.67 per barrel

— AFP