KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at midafternoon as prevailing concerns about the interest rate outlook continued to weigh on sentiments.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 7.16 points to 1,545.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,552.40.

The benchmark index opened 1.69 points lower at 1,550.71.

The market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 464 to 396, while 471 counters were unchanged, 986 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.50 billion units worth RM1.40 billion.

Bursa heavyweights YTL Power shed 12 sen to RM3.78, YTL was eight sen lower at RM2.14 and Sime Darby lost two sen to RM2.61, while CIMB and Public Bank dropped three sen to RM6.39 and 4.48, respectively.

As for the actives, Hong Seng, Minetech and TWL rose half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, 18 sen and 4.0 sen, respectively, Notion jumped 12 sen to 43.5 sen while Reneuco lost half-a-sen to 9.0 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index contracted 15.37 points to 11,506.46 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 16.81 points to 11,159.16.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 10.03 points to 11,592.84, the FBM 70 Index jumped 119.79 points to 15,590.89 and the FBM ACE Index improved 19.26 points to 4,856.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 55.96 points to 17,320.20, the Plantation Index decreased 18.35 points to 7,310.51 and the Energy Index was 3.56 points lower at 931.21, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.25 points to 177.91 and the Property Index rose by 1.42 points to 926.29. ― Bernama