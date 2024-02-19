KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Airbus and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in conducting comprehensive studies on carbon emissions of the airline group.

In a statement today, Airbus said this significant step signifies the initiation of a two-year partnership between the two entities, dedicated to exploring various avenues for decarbonisation within MAG’s operations.

The MoU between Airbus and MAG encompasses five key areas of focus, namely sustainable aviation fuel (SAF); carbon dioxide removal (CDR); assessment of financial implications associated with CO2 reduction; forecast and scenario planning; and joint advocacy and communication efforts.

“A joint-working group, comprising representatives from Airbus and MAG, has already been established and has been engaged in extensive deliberations on diverse aspects of decarbonisation strategies tailored to MAG’s unique requirements,” said the European multinational aerospace corporation.

The MoU was signed in Singapore by MAG group chief sustainability officer Philip See and Airbus chief sustainability officer Julie Kitcher ahead of the Singapore Air Show that will be held on Feb 20-25 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

See said the study with Airbus will strengthen the momentum MAG has on making the aviation unit more sustainable.

“This collaboration with Airbus is part of that initiative, and through the study, MAG will be better equipped to deliver on its environmental responsibilities and empower the global communities it serves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kitcher said the agreement would not only provide an excellent foundation for MAG’s sustainability roadmap but also Malaysia and the wider Asean region. — Bernama