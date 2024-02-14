KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Bursa Malaysia pared losses from the earlier session due to late buying support. The key index remained in negative territory and ended the day slightly lower due to profit-taking after yesterday's significant gains.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 2.04 points to 1529.33 from yesterday's close of 1,531.37.

The FBM KLCI opened 3.58 points easier at 1,527.79, and moved between 1,521.79 and 1,530.95 throughout the day.

Decliners led gainers 503 to 387 on the broader market, while 509 counters were unchanged, 901 untraded and 10 others suspended. — Bernama

Advertisement

Advertisement