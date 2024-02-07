NEW YORK, Feb 7 — Wall Street opened higher today, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high, boosted by megacap and chip stocks, while investors assessed major corporate earnings and awaited clues from policymakers on the outlook for interest-rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.53 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 38,613.89.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.82 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 4,973.05, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 81.36 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 15,690.35 at the opening bell. — Reuters

