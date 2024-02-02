KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week on a mixed note today, driven by selling in mid-size and small-cap counters, while the key benchmark index maintained a positive trajectory despite reversing some of its earlier gains, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.60 points to end at 1,516.58 from Wednesday’s close of 1,512.98.

The barometer index opened 3.63 points easier at 1,509.35 and moved between 1,508.50 and 1,521.23 throughout the day.

Decliners led advancers 654 to 308 on the broader market, while 444 counters were unchanged, 818 untraded, and 15 others suspended.

Turnover declined to 3.54 billion units valued at RM2.99 billion from 3.67 billion units worth RM2.86 billion on Wednesday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the major regional indices also ended in positive territory as bargain hunting emerged following the recent sell-off.

“Technology stocks in the region were given a positive lead-in from Wall Street, following strong earnings from Amazon and Meta. In the meantime, investors are awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls data due later today.

“On the domestic front, investors are still vigilant on the market undertone due to the increasing global volatility, nonetheless, the valuation of the FBM KLCI remains attractive. The index has successfully maintained above the 1,500-mark since having surpassed this resistance level last week,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced 8.0 sen to RM9.34, Public Bank gained 4.0 sen to RM4.43, Tenaga Nasional went up 14 sen to RM10.86, Petronas Chemicals added 1.0 sen to RM6.78, while CIMB was flat at RM6.23.

As for the actives, both Minetech and Widad Group were flat 14.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, Velesto eased half-a-sen to 25.5 sen, MRCB slipped 3.5 sen to 61.5 sen, while YTL Power lost 17 sen to RM3.94.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 5.40 points better at 11,248.73, the FBMT 100 Index increased 12.20 points to 10,916.02, the FBM 70 Index shed 39.72 points to 15,146.20, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 9.26 points to 11,268.83, and the FBM ACE Index slid 56.82 points to 4,698.21.

Sector-wise, the Property Index fell 10.03 points to 910.85, the Plantation Index slipped 1.65 points to 7,169.21 and the Energy Index erased 14.14 points to 880.96.

The Financial Services Index garnered 61.94 points to 17,004.93 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.24 points to 171.87.

The market was closed yesterday for the Federal Territory holiday.

The Main Market volume decreased to 2.29 billion units worth RM2.75 billion from 2.52 billion units worth RM2.63 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover swelled to 679.04 million units valued at RM102.62 million versus 554.55 million units valued at RM88.19 million previously.

The ACE Market volume declined to 562.41 million shares worth RM138.30 million compared with Wednesday’s 582.84 million shares worth RM136.76 million.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 324.05 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (462.85 million); construction (159.15 million); technology (162.61 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (119.37 million); property (403.29 million); plantation (26.36 million); REITs (33.53 million), closed/fund (nil); energy (292.29 million); healthcare (92.36 million); telecommunications and media (37.37 million); transportation and logistics (41.16 million); and utilities (138.80 million). — Bernama