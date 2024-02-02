KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at midafternoon with continuous buying in selected heavyweights keeping the local benchmark index in positive territory, said a dealer.

At 3pm, the benchmark index gained 5.58 points to 1,518.56 from Wednesday’s close of 1,512.98.

The barometer index opened 3.63 points easier at 1,509.35.

On the broader market, decliners beat gainers 646 to 308 while 427 counters were unchanged, 843 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.52 billion units worth RM1.83 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained 5.0 sen to RM9.31, Public Bank added 3.0 sen to RM4.42, CIMB Group inched up 2.0 sen to RM6.25 and Tenaga Nasional rose 12.0 sen to RM10.84, while Petronas Chemicals slid 7.0 sen to RM6.70.

As for the actives, Minetech Resources and Reneuco gained half-a-sen each to 15.0 sen and 9.0 sen, Velestro Energy and Widad group was flat at 26 sen and 13.5 sen respectively while MRCB declined 4.5 sen to 60.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 15.90 points higher at 11,259.23, the FBMT 100 Index rose 17.80 points to 10,921.62 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index ticked up 1.37 points to 11,279.46.

Meanwhile, the FBM ACE Index went down 52.89 points to 4,702.14 and the FBM 70 Index decreased 67.83 points to 15,118.09.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index expanded 40.01 points to 7,210.87 and the Financial Services Index gained 61.49 points to 17,004.48.

The Industrial Products and Services Index dropped 0.34 of-a-point to 172.77, the Property Index shed 15.02 points to 905.86 and the Energy Index dipped 15.81 points to 879.29. — Bernama