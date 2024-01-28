KUCHING, Jan 28 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has set a sales target of RM300,000 throughout the four-day Rural Entrepreneur (KUD) Mini Carnival @ Kota Samarahan, which will begin on Thursday (February 1).

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Rubiah Wang said that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, will officiate the carnival on Friday (February 2).

“We expect about 100 entrepreneurs from Sarawak under the KKDW agencies to participate and our focus is not only on sales but also on providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to expand their product reach and digital business knowledge.

“We are targeting about 10,000 visitors per day and various interesting activities will be held. We aim to make it into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) with the participation of 3,000 people for the poco-poco marathon event on February 3,” she told reporters after a get-together with the Sarawak media here today.

She added that such programmes are part of efforts to help increase the income of small-scale entrepreneurs generating an income not exceeding RM60,000 per year.

The event, to be held at the Samarahan Square near the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council office, will be from 6pm to 10pm on the first day; 9am to 10pm on the second and third days; and 9am to 5pm on the final day.

Among other activities lined up are the sale of entrepreneurial products, a mini planetarium, e-sports, the Caring People’s Bazaar, free motorcycle services, agency exhibitions and lucky draws. Admission is free.

The initiative is a joint effort by five agencies under KKDW, namely the Majlis Amanah Rakyat, the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority, the Community Development Department, the Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority and the Penang Regional Development Authority.

In another development, Rubiah said a total of 5,976 registered Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) in Sarawak are eligible to receive an allocation of RM5,000 each to carry out development programmes in their respective areas.

She said that, overall, over 15,000 registered JKKK nationwide as of last year will receive this assistance soon. — Bernama