HONG KONG, Jan 24 — More than 3,000 government officials, representatives of regulatory bodies and business heavyweights from across the world gathered in Hong Kong for the 17th Asian Financial Forum, which will be held from today to tomorrow.

Themed “Multilateral Cooperation for a Shared Tomorrow”, the forum will focus on issues including promoting global development, business opportunities and sustainable economic models, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said, “This is the first time for the Forum to be held entirely in person since 2020. Yes, we are back to business and finance, to deal-making, and day-to-day and day-to-night networking — today, tomorrow and, I’m sure, long down the road.

“With more than 130 high-profile speakers participating, and an exhibition zone bringing together some 140 exhibitors from around the globe, I’m confident we’ll all come away better informed, and better prepared, for the opportunities and the challenges of 2024 — and well beyond.”

The Asian Financial Forum (AFF) is the region’s premier platform that brings together influential leaders from government, finance, and business communities globally for ground-breaking discussions and exchange of insights on the global economy from an Asian perspective. — Bernama-WAM

