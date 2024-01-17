BERLIN, Jan 17 — Tesla Inc has slashed prices of its Model Y cars in Germany, where it lost the spot as top electric vehicle (EV) seller to Volkswagen in 2023, a week after the carmaker reduced its Model 3 and Model Y prices in China.

Tesla reduced prices for Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance by €5,000 to €49,990 (RM256,430) and €55,990 respectively, representing a discount of 9 per cent and 8.1 per cent compared to the previous prices.

It also cut the price of Model Y rear-wheel drive models by €1,900, or 4.2 per cent, to €42,990, according to data on its website.

While no reason was given for the move, Tesla struggled in Germany in 2023, posting a 9 per cent decline in new registrations to 63,685 vehicles, against an 11.4 per cent increase in EV sales in Europe’s top economy, according to figures from the German federal motor authority KBA.

As a result, Tesla lost its crown as the largest seller of EVs in Germany to Volkswagen, which took a 13.5 per cent share of the market compared to Tesla’s 12.1 per cent.

The latest price cut comes after Tesla announced last week that it would suspend most of its car production at its factory near Berlin from January 29 to February 11. The company blamed a lack of components due to changes in transport routes because of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

It also comes as EV makers have entered a discount race in China, the world’s top car market, that Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius called “Darwinistic” last year.

Germany’s EV subsidy programme, originally intended to apply until the end of 2024, ended prematurely last month, a move that was expected to hit German carmakers already struggling to bring down prices to levels offered by Chinese and US competitors. — Reuters