KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Tanjung Bruas Port Sdn Bhd (TBP) has started its container feeder service from Tanjung Bruas, Melaka, to Port Klang to provide a dedicated feeder service to cater for shippers from northern Johor, the Melaka hinterland and southern Negeri Sembilan.

TBP, which is a member of MMC Group, said the first batch of 120 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) containers from CMA CGM arrived on January3, 2024.

“The feeder project is a partnership between TBP and CMA CGM where CMA CGM is offering a comprehensive green solution to the shippers, inclusive of container trucking, customs’ cargo clearance and barge from TBP to Port Klang and vice-versa, with a global connectivity to final

destinations such as the United States, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Japan, and China,” it said in a statement.

TBP said this service is designed to attract the Melaka shippers, with a forecast yearly throughput of 100,000 to 150,000 TEUs.

Invest Melaka chief executive officer Datuk Ginie Lim said the feeder service is a commendable initiative that offers greater flexibility in route and schedule.

“The service is expected to reduce the time taken to transport goods between the two ports, reduce costs, and also bring down traffic congestion and pollution on the roads, in line with the state government’s commitment to Sustainability Development Goals,” she said.

TBP director Md Derick Basir said this partnership can enhance resources, expertise and overall project success, fostering mutual benefits for all stakeholders.

He said it may also lead to improved container turnaround times, reduced idle container inventory and higher overall efficiency in the logistics chain.

With the existing infrastructure, TBP is able to handle 50,000 TEUs per year.

In the interim, the feeder service will be calling TBP on a weekly basis.

As the volume from shippers grows, the feeder service’s frequency will be increased to two or three calls per week subject to future demand. — Bernama