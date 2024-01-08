KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP) has appointed Mark Hardiman as chief executive officer effective January 2, 2024.

PTP, a joint venture between MMC Group and APM Terminals, said Hardiman succeeded Marco Neelsen, who stepped down after seven years at the helm since 2016.

Hardiman was previously Port of Salalah’s CEO, in Oman, a statement said.

“PTP is looking forward to realising its full potential as one of the leading regional transshipment hubs in the Straits of Malacca under Hardiman,” PTP chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said in the statement today.

The PTP is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with a capacity to handle 13 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

The port delivers reliable, efficient, and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad with extensive connectivity to the global market. — Bernama

