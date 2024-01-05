NEW YORK, Jan 5 ― Auto giant Ford sold almost two million vehicles in the United States last year, the company said yesterday, buoyed by accelerating electric vehicle sales and continued growth in internal combustion engine trucks.

These figures represented an increase of just over seven percent year-on-year, the company announced in a statement, a day after rivals General Motors and Toyota also reported a rise in US sales.

“In a year of challenges, from a labour strike to supply issues, our amazing lineup of gas, electric and hybrid vehicles and our fantastic dealers delivered solid growth and momentum,” Ford chief executive Jim Farley said.

Advertisement

“We have the products that customers want,” he added.

Ford's strong 2023 sales figures come despite a six-week strike by the United Auto Workers union earlier this year which hit production at the “Big Three” automakers: Ford, GM and Stellantis.

The strike mobilised some 45,000 union members at one point, before ending in late October after its members agreed to new pay and conditions.

Advertisement

Ford's 2023 figures were underpinned by a 15 per cent increase in sales of its F-series vehicles -- which have remained America's top-selling range of trucks for almost half a century.

Of the almost two million cars Ford sold in 2023, close to 1.8 million of them were internal combustion engine vehicles, company figures showed.

However, both EV and hybrid sales were up sharply from a year ago, indicating some limited progress in the company's transition towards less polluting vehicles. ― AFP