KUCHING, Jan 5 — Amanah Saham Sarawak (ASSAR) has announced an interim dividend distribution of 2.5 sen per unit for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

The total dividend distribution was announced by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a ceremony held here today.

He said the first distribution after the restructuring of ASSAR involved the distribution of RM11.71 million to 57,613 investors, calculated based on the remaining unit holdings on December 31, 2023.

“It should be emphasised that this distribution is based on earnings for the first six months of the current financial year and this is very encouraging given that the ASSAR Fund was only fully invested in July 2023 post-restructuring,” he said at the event.

Abang Johari said the ASSAR restructuring that was completed on October 21, 2022 has begun to bear fruit.

He said this was proven when the net asset value (NAV) per unit of ASSAR increased to RM1.0854 on December 31, 2023, which is a growth of 8.54 per cent since its restructuring.

ASSAR was launched on August 25, 1993 to give the Bumiputera people in Sarawak the opportunity to participate in the economic development of the country through a collective investment scheme in the capital market.

As of December 31, 2023, the total number of ASSAR units has increased to 468.35 million units, involving the participation of 57,613 investors, from 100 million units at the beginning of the fund. — Bernama