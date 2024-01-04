TOKYO, Jan 4 ― Japan Airlines Co (JAL) estimated today that the collision of its flight JL516 with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on January 2 will result in an operating loss of about ¥15 billion (RM486.6 million).

The loss will be covered by the insurance, the company said.

The company is currently assessing the impact of the loss of the aircraft on the consolidated financial performance forecast ending March 2024.

JAL also said it will disclose any necessary information immediately as they arise.

All 379 people aboard the JAL airliner managed to evacuate the burning plane after the collision with the Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport. Five of six crew on the smaller aircraft were killed in the crash. ― Reuters

