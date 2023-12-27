KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Bursa Malaysia snapped a four-day losing streak to end higher today, spurred by bargain hunting with signs of mild window dressing activities while tracking the upbeat mood across regional markets.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 3.44 points or 0.24 per cent firmer to 1,454.22 from yesterday’s close of 1,450.78.

The FBM KLCI opened 1.59 points better at 1,452.37 and moved between 1,452.08 and 1,455.44 throughout the day.

In the broader market, gainers thumped losers 468 to 380, while 467 counters were unchanged, 988 untraded, and 56 others suspended.

Turnover jumped to 3.29 billion units worth RM2.06 billion from 2.91 billion units worth RM1.96 billion yesterday. — Bernama

