NEW YORK, Dec 20 — The US dollar rose against the yen yesterday after the Bank of Japan kept rates steady while MSCI’s global stock index was gaining ground as investors focused on the prospect of US interest rate cuts in 2024.

The S&P 500 rose to within one percentage point of its all-time closing high reached in January of 2022. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe touched its highest level since late March 2022.

Meanwhile oil futures extended the previous session’s gains after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute their vessels.

The yen lost ground after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-low interest rates unchanged and maintained its dovish policy guidance, dashing some traders’ hopes it would signal a near-term end to negative interest rates.

US Treasury yields edged lower but held above multi-month lows reached last week as investors continued to monitor comments from Federal Reserve officials for indications on when the US central bank is likely to begin cutting interest rates.

Treasury yields have fallen since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took an unexpectedly dovish tone today. But the stock market has paid little attention even as several other speakers tried to dampen expectations of rate cuts.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said there was no “urgency” for rate cuts given the strength of the US economy and the need to ensure inflation returns to the 2 per cent target.

“Ever since Powell did a pivot people have been in a buying mood. Prior to Wednesday Powell had been a little negative, saying we’re not even thinking about thinking about rate cuts,” said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The market heard what they wanted to hear from Powell and they’re not really listening to what to rest of the Fed speakers are saying,” he added.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 251.9 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 37,557.92, the S&P 500 gained 27.81 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 4,768.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 98.03 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 15,003.22.

MSCI’s global index rose 0.63 per cent on the day and has gained almost 15 per cent since late October.

Earlier yesterday the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX closed up 0.36 per cent after European Central Bank member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said interest rates should be lowered in 2024 and that inflation should return to the ECB’s 2 per cent target by 2025 at the latest.

At the central bank’s meeting last week, ECB President Christina Lagarde had pushed back against market bets on imminent rate cuts, but markets were not convinced.

In US Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes were down 2.3 basis points to 3.933 per cent, from 3.956 per cent late on Monday. The 30-year bond was last down 2.6 basis points to yield 4.0428 per cent while the 2-year note was last was down 1.8 basis points to yield 4.4394 per cent.

In currencies, while the US dollar gained against the yen, it was broadly softer against other majors, weighed down by expectations for interest rate cuts next year.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.79 per cent to 143.90 per dollar, while the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.33 per cent.

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.0977 (RM5.14) while Sterling GBP= was last trading at US$1.2721, up 0.62 per cent on the day.

Oil prices rose amid the Red Sea turmoil. The United States announced creation of a task force to safeguard Red Sea commerce while Houthis vowed to defy the US-led naval mission and keep hitting Israeli targets in the region.

US crude settled up 1.34 per cent at US$73.44 per barrel and Brent finished the session at US$79.23, up 1.64 per cent.

In precious metals, gold prices firmed as US dollar and Treasury yields slipped, while investors strapped in for US economic data due this week that could provide more clarity on the Fed’s interest rate path.

Spot gold added 0.6 per cent to US$2,039.67 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.81 per cent to US$2,038.40 an ounce. — Reuters