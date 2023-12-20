KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM40.92 billion from RM41.44 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds decreased to RM27.37 billion from RM31.40 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders and one Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic (BNIBI) tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM40.90 billion conventional money market tender and a RM27.40 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Dec 19. — Bernama

