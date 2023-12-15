KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM34.21 billion from RM34.37 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds improved to RM32.40 billion from RM30.80 billion previously.

Advertisement

Earlier, the central bank called for a conventional money market tender, two Qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM34.20 billion conventional money market tender and a RM32.40 billion murabahah money market tender, both for three-day money.

Advertisement

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of December 14. — Bernama