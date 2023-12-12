SYDNEY, Dec 12 ― Australia's mid-year budget update will include about A$10 billion (RM31 billion) in savings, official data showed today, as the government looks to cut spending in a bid to contain high inflation.

The Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, which will be released tomorrowday, would show the federal Labour government had reined in spending, bringing the total amount of savings delivered since the 2022 election to A$49.6 billion.

“We know households are doing it tough at the moment and our responsible approach will ensure we are not putting upwards pressure on inflation,” Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said in a statement.

Australian households are under broad financial pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates, but a top central banker last week said severe stress is still rare and the vast majority of borrowers can service their loans.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has been raising rates since the middle of last year to curb inflation which spiked as high as 7.8 per cent last December, before slowing to 5.4 per cent in the third quarter.

“We are continuing to show restraint and to find savings and reprioritisations to account for new spending, some of which is unavoidable,” Gallagher said.

The “unavoidable spending pressures” would come to about A$5.2 billion, which Gallagher blamed on the former coalition government. A total of A$1.5 billion will be used to end the Covid-era pandemic visa scheme, while A$392 million will be used for Covid-19 responses, including continued support for aged care.

Gallagher did not mention if Australia would record a second successive surplus this year. Australia recorded a budget surplus of A$22.1 billion for the year to June 2023, five times earlier estimates, as strong jobs growth and bumper mining profits helped it post its first surplus in 15 years. ― Reuters