KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity is estimated at RM26.02 billion in the conventional system and RM28.78 billion in Islamic funds.

It will also call for two RM1 billion reverse repo tenders for 31 days and 91 days, respectively, as well as one Qard tender worth RM500 million for seven days.

The central bank also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

Advertisement

At 4pm, it will conduct a conventional overnight tender of up to RM28.0 billion and a murabahah overnight tender of up to RM28.3 billion. — Bernama