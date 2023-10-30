KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) aims to establish a sustainable Shariah professional talent pipeline in the Islamic capital market (ICM) with the launch of its Shariah Mentorship Programme today.

The first-of-its-kind programme administered by ISRA Consulting — a wholly-owned subsidiary of INCEIF University and SC’s strategic partner — focuses on developing capable Shariah professionals with an increased level of professionalism, technical competencies and regulatory expertise.

SC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin said the initiative is part of the regulator’s continuous efforts to build an innovative and competitive ICM, with talent development as a key enabler in broadening the breadth and depth of Malaysia’s ICM.

“This programme will help participants gain relevant knowledge and technical competencies while supporting ICM’s growth in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

The participants will undergo a two-month intensive classroom learning and a six-month internship placement at selected organisations.

They will receive structured guidance from SC’s Shariah Advisory Council members and subject matter experts in the industry to ensure that they are well-equipped for Shariah advisory roles.

Participants will also receive a monthly allowance throughout the programme, supported by the Capital Market Development Fund.

Advertisement

Overall, more than 40 Shariah professionals and fresh graduates are expected to participate in the programme, which will run for three consecutive years, with each cohort consisting of 15 participants. — Bernama