KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Gold futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives market concluded on a positive note today, mirroring the strengthened performance in US Comex gold futures.

At the close, the contract for October 2023 increased to US$1,870.40 (RM8,8825) per troy ounce from US$1,865.00 at yesterday’s close, November 2023 went up to US$1,882.30 from US$1,872.30 previously and December 2023 climbed to US$1,892.80 from US$1,882.80.

Advertisement

Contracts for January 2024, February 2024 and April 2024 all settled at US$1,901.10 per troy ounce.

The volume rose to 93 lots from 44 lots on Tuesday while open interest increased to 220 lots from 169 at yesterday’s close.

Advertisement

The price of physical gold stood at US$1,857.00 per troy ounce as published by the London Bullion Market Association’s afternoon fix on Oct 10. — Bernama

Advertisement