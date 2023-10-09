KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-morning, lifted by persistent buying in selected heavyweights, led by the industrial products and services counters.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 2.41 points to 1,419.29 from last Friday’s closing of 1,416.88, after opening 0.18 of-a-point higher at 1,417.06.

However, the market breadth saw decliners edging past gainers 340 to 338, while 369 counters were unchanged, 1,263 untraded and nine suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.03 billion units worth RM501.18 million.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals added five sen to RM7.15, Maybank increased one sen to RM8.78 and Tenaga Nasional eased three sen to RM9.99, while Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM4.03 and RM5.42, respectively.

Of the actives, Widad and Sarawak Consolidated edged down half-a-sen each to 53 sen and 49.5 sen, respectively, and KNM Group slid one sen to 16 sen, while Kanger International and Sapura Energy were flat at 11 sen and five sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 rose 24.89 points to 10,194.53, the FBM Emas Index went up 24.83 points to 10,528.67, the FBM Emas Shariah improved 25.48 points to 10,819.57 and the FBM 70 strengthened 67.43 points to 14,059.60, while the FBM ACE was 1.27 points lower at 5,149.24.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.40 of-a-point to 171.22, the Plantation Index rose 9.87 points to 6,847.07, the Financial Services Index went up 23.40 points to 15,892.99 and the Energy Index expanded 16.14 points to 866.08. — Bernama