KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at mid-afternoon, supported by buying interest in selected heavyweights, especially the financial services counters.

Public Bank rose 11 sen to RM4.25 which boosted the composite index by 3.48 points, while Maybank added five sen to RM9.14 and Hong Leong Bank added 12 sen to RM20.

At 3.35pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.94 points to 1,456.38 from 1,454.44 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 1.79 points firmer at 1,456.23 this morning.

However, the broader market was negative with losers outpacing gainers 534 to 450, while 379 counters were unchanged, 1,015 untraded and 70 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.94 billion units worth RM2.14 billion.

As for other heavyweights, MR D.I.Y. perked four sen to RM1.53, while Axiata eased 14 sen to RM2.44 and Petronas Dagangan shed 50 sen to RM21.60.

Among the actives, Iskandar Waterfront City inched up 1.5 sen to 77.5 sen and Capital A went up two sen to 97.5 sen, while Ekovest eased 1.5 sen to 48.5 sen, Top Glove slid five sen to 74 sen and YTL slipped four sen to RM1.60.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 14.52 points firmer at 10,762.33, the FBMT 100 Index added 14.14 points to 10,436.67 and the FBM 70 Index improved 20.35 points to 14,286.46, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 25.47 points to 10,928.49 and the FBM ACE Index lost 37.69 points to 5,218.78.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was down 0.66 of-a-point to 172.12 and the Plantation Index fell 3.58 points to 6,937.92, while the Financial Services Index jumped 121.40 points to 16,450.13 and the Energy Index was 5.86 points higher at 838.17. — Bernama